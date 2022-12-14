Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 131,400 shares, a growth of 244.0% from the November 15th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 438.0 days.

Tremor International Stock Performance

Tremor International stock opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.25. Tremor International has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $8.02.

Get Tremor International alerts:

About Tremor International

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.