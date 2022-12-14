Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 131,400 shares, a growth of 244.0% from the November 15th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 438.0 days.
Tremor International Stock Performance
Tremor International stock opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.25. Tremor International has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $8.02.
About Tremor International
