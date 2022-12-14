Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $47.02

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.02 and last traded at $47.66, with a volume of 7038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.59.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Trend Micro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.
Trend Micro Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.94.
Trend Micro Company Profile
Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such conformity, workload, container, file storage, application, network, and open-source security products. It also provides intrusion prevention, threat protection, industrial and mobile network security products, as well as offers email, mobile, web, and industrial endpoint security products.
