Tribe (TRIBE) Price Hits $0.23 on Major Exchanges

Tribe (TRIBE) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. In the last week, Tribe has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Tribe token can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001262 BTC on major exchanges. Tribe has a total market capitalization of $102.10 million and approximately $5.57 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tribe Token Profile

Tribe’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. The official message board for Tribe is medium.com/fei-protocol. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tribe is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Tribe

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

