Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.56.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMQ. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$1.35 to C$1.15 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$1.30 to C$1.15 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Trilogy Metals Price Performance

Shares of TSE:TMQ opened at C$0.73 on Wednesday. Trilogy Metals has a 12 month low of C$0.70 and a 12 month high of C$2.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of C$106.74 million and a P/E ratio of -3.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.89.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals ( TSE:TMQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trilogy Metals will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

