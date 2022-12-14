Trinity Biotech (TRIB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. Trinity Biotech has set its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 27.84% and a negative return on equity of 345.70%. The firm had revenue of $18.46 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Trinity Biotech to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:TRIB opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. Trinity Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Trinity Biotech by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Whitefort Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 374,449 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Biotech in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trinity Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

