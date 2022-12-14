TUI (LON:TUI) Given a GBX 99 Price Target at UBS Group

TUI (LON:TUI – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 99 ($1.21) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 27.13% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.53) price target on shares of TUI in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on TUI from GBX 180 ($2.21) to GBX 100 ($1.23) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of GBX 133 ($1.63).

LON:TUI traded down GBX 11.80 ($0.14) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 135.85 ($1.67). 8,728,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,544,590. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 135.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 139.48. TUI has a 12-month low of GBX 101.45 ($1.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 297.50 ($3.65). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,572.67.

About TUI

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

