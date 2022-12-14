Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

Turning Point Brands has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Turning Point Brands has a payout ratio of 9.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Turning Point Brands to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.4%.

Turning Point Brands Price Performance

Turning Point Brands stock opened at $20.89 on Wednesday. Turning Point Brands has a 52-week low of $18.81 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average of $24.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Turning Point Brands ( NYSE:TPB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $107.80 million during the quarter. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 42.74%. As a group, analysts predict that Turning Point Brands will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TPB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

