Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd

Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd lessened its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,158 shares during the period. Twilio comprises 8.8% of Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.20% of Twilio worth $25,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,049 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 11.0% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,572,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,053,000 after acquiring an additional 551,175 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 9.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,608,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,199,000 after buying an additional 403,326 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 9.8% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,124,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,572,000 after buying an additional 369,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Twilio by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,565,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Twilio to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lowered shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Twilio from $132.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BTIG Research lowered Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Twilio from $153.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.18.

Shares of TWLO stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.69. 12,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,223,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $279.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.38.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $983.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.17 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 36.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $181,585.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,043.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $181,585.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,043.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $30,306.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,915,452.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,170 shares of company stock worth $579,649 over the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

