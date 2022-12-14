Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA) Short Interest Down 84.1% in November

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 84.1% from the November 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:TRCA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.05. 7,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,043. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89. Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

Get Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $991,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,658,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,451,000 after purchasing an additional 845,153 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 32,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. 61.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and build a company in the consumer or distribution sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.