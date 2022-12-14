two (NYSE:TWOA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

two (NYSE:TWOA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE TWOA traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 128,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,092. TWO has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of TWO by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,073,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,279,000 after acquiring an additional 281,867 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TWO by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,219,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,066,000 after acquiring an additional 448,540 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in TWO by 2.8% during the first quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,151,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,257,000 after buying an additional 31,608 shares during the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in TWO by 23.5% during the first quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 800,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,830,000 after buying an additional 152,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in TWO by 35.1% during the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 743,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,351,000 after buying an additional 193,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

two does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

