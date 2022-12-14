U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Position Boosted by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 147.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $650,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,130.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,301 shares of company stock worth $2,368,658 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.12.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $44.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.38.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

