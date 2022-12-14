UBP Investment Advisors SA Lowers Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

UBP Investment Advisors SA cut its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,507 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.3% of UBP Investment Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. UBP Investment Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,514,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315,670 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 776.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,442,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,020,000 after buying an additional 3,049,952 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,056.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,049,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,213,000 after buying an additional 2,908,258 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 246.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,052,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,817,000 after buying an additional 2,883,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,647,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,962,000 after buying an additional 2,862,384 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SHY stock opened at $81.51 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.56 and a 12 month high of $85.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.93.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

