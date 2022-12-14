UBP Investment Advisors SA Reduces Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

UBP Investment Advisors SA reduced its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,283 shares during the quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Globe Life by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Globe Life by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Globe Life by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Globe Life to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.38.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

Globe Life Price Performance

In related news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total transaction of $1,524,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 730,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,699,977.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Globe Life news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $1,524,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 730,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,699,977.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total transaction of $1,240,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,536.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,998 shares of company stock valued at $12,268,683. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $116.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.84. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $85.44 and a one year high of $122.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. Globe Life had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.71%.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

