UBS Group Begins Coverage on Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Equities research analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GPRE. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Plains presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Green Plains Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GPRE traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.25. The stock had a trading volume of 786,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,530. Green Plains has a twelve month low of $26.09 and a twelve month high of $41.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Insider Transactions at Green Plains

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.09). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $954.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Green Plains will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Green Plains news, CFO James E. Stark bought 787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.85 per share, with a total value of $25,065.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,210.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Green Plains by 8,023.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Green Plains in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Green Plains by 39.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Green Plains by 106.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Green Plains in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

About Green Plains

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

Featured Stories

