UBS Group Begins Coverage on Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Equities researchers at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $63.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.11. The stock had a trading volume of 17,377,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,640,150. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Plug Power during the third quarter worth $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Plug Power by 124.2% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Plug Power by 3,363.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 51.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

