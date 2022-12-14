UBS Group Raises SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Price Target to GBX 330

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at UBS Group from GBX 325 ($3.99) to GBX 330 ($4.05) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SSP Group from GBX 340 ($4.17) to GBX 350 ($4.29) in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of SSP Group from GBX 340 ($4.17) to GBX 320 ($3.93) in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of SSP Group from GBX 265 ($3.25) to GBX 250 ($3.07) in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of SSP Group from GBX 350 ($4.29) to GBX 325 ($3.99) in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

SSP Group Stock Performance

Shares of SSP Group stock remained flat at $2.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. SSP Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

