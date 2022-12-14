UFO Gaming Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $35.22 Million (UFO)

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. UFO Gaming has a market cap of $35.22 million and approximately $489,282.98 worth of UFO Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UFO Gaming has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One UFO Gaming token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.92 or 0.00513602 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $898.04 or 0.05018044 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,446.03 or 0.30431177 BTC.

UFO Gaming Profile

UFO Gaming’s genesis date was June 30th, 2021. UFO Gaming’s total supply is 25,757,575,757,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,757,575,757,575 tokens. UFO Gaming’s official Twitter account is @theufotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. UFO Gaming’s official message board is theufotoken.medium.com. The official website for UFO Gaming is www.ufogaming.io.

Buying and Selling UFO Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Gaming ($UFO) is a fully decentralized gaming platform bridging traditional games onto the blockchain and giving players the ability to earn while playing. Blockchain. P2E. Metaverse. Virtual land. NFT. Gaming.$UFO will be the primary utility token of the Dark Metaverse. In The Dark Metaverse, each game that we release will represent its own planet.The first game or planet that we release in the Dark Metaverse is Super Galactic.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UFO Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UFO Gaming should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UFO Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

