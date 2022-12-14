UMA Financial Services Inc. Acquires 828 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,140,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,404,000 after buying an additional 8,543,788 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,594,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,083,000 after buying an additional 588,429 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,572,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,231,000 after buying an additional 126,862 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455,430 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $42.25. 4,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,200. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.38. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $52.11.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

