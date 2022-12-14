UMA Financial Services Inc. Buys 826 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,362,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,737,000 after purchasing an additional 62,950 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,175.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 416,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after acquiring an additional 384,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 544,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after acquiring an additional 105,993 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.29. 18,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,314. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.22. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $26.80.

