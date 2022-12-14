UMA Financial Services Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% in the second quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $350.31. 977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,513. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $467.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $327.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.84.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

