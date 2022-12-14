UMA Financial Services Inc. Has $3.37 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,995 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises about 1.0% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. UMA Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.08% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

DFAS traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $53.13. The stock had a trading volume of 650 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,777. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.70 and a 200-day moving average of $51.09.

