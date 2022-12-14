UMA Financial Services Inc. Has $56.89 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 17.5% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $56,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304,353 shares during the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,296.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,158,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942,934 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797,972 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6,239.5% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,420 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IVV stock traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $403.95. 67,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,249,903. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $386.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.16. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

