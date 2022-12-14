UMA Financial Services Inc. Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 2.4% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $7,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 919,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,979,000 after acquiring an additional 413,241 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 866,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,704,000 after buying an additional 77,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $606,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.13. The stock had a trading volume of 998,930 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.24.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

