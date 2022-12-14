UMA Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,700,000. Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $17,016,000. BetterWealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $11,692,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 2,079.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 527,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,899,000 after buying an additional 503,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,874,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.50. 158,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,806. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.21. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $27.01.

