UMA Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after acquiring an additional 393,739 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 40.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,226,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,059,000 after purchasing an additional 356,362 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter worth $4,445,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,488,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,195,000 after buying an additional 213,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 451,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after buying an additional 188,988 shares during the period. 28.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GSBD traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.51. 367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,688. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.18. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 204.55%.

GSBD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) began coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Goldman Sachs BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

