UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF) Trading Down 12.5%

UMeWorld Limited (OTCMKTS:UMEWF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 19,605 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 75,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

UMeWorld Trading Down 12.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.13.

About UMeWorld

(Get Rating)

UMeWorld Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an educational technology company with a focus on the K-12 education market in China. It offers UMFun, a cloud-based assessment and learning analytics platform that analyzes and adapts to a student's performance and personalizes the delivery of proprietary educational items in accordance with the student's learning needs.

