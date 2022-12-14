Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Receives $37.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Umicore from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get Umicore alerts:

Umicore Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of Umicore stock opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average of $8.61. Umicore has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28.

About Umicore

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Umicore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umicore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.