Unicorn AIM VCT plc (LON:UAV) Announces GBX 3.50 Dividend

Unicorn AIM VCT plc (LON:UAV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Unicorn AIM VCT Price Performance

UAV stock opened at GBX 116.50 ($1.43) on Wednesday. Unicorn AIM VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 108 ($1.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 212 ($2.60). The firm has a market capitalization of £191.09 million and a P/E ratio of -5.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 119.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 133.69.

About Unicorn AIM VCT

Unicorn AIM VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in venture capital investments. It tends to invest in a diverse range of sectors including software, computer services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

