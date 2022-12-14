Uniswap (UNI) Reaches Market Cap of $4.66 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 13th. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $6.12 or 0.00034417 BTC on popular exchanges. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.66 billion and approximately $84.66 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.88655049 USD and is up 1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 577 active market(s) with $48,633,516.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

