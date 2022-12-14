United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Gap Down to $21.27

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.27, but opened at $20.03. United States Natural Gas Fund shares last traded at $20.11, with a volume of 70,885 shares.

United States Natural Gas Fund Trading Down 5.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.65.

Institutional Trading of United States Natural Gas Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $193,000.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

