United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.88.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on X shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of United States Steel to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of United States Steel from $21.50 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

United States Steel Stock Down 0.2 %

X stock opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.18.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.03. United States Steel had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United States Steel will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Steel

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 80.0% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

