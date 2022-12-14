United States Steel (NYSE:X) Trading Down 3.4%

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.82 and last traded at $24.90. Approximately 35,768 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 14,040,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on X shares. StockNews.com started coverage on United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on United States Steel from $21.50 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on United States Steel to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.88.

United States Steel Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.18.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 15.30%. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.66%.

Institutional Trading of United States Steel

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 14.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 259,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 33,173 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in United States Steel by 12.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,509,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,957,000 after purchasing an additional 172,300 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in United States Steel in the second quarter valued at $513,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in United States Steel by 35.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 679,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after purchasing an additional 179,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in United States Steel by 195.1% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,456,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,882 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

See Also

