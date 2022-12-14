UNIUM Price Down 23.8% Over Last Week (UNM)

UNIUM (UNM) traded down 15.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. UNIUM has a total market capitalization of $92.08 million and $764.59 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNIUM token can now be purchased for approximately $31.66 or 0.00177421 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, UNIUM has traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.41 or 0.00506915 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $903.63 or 0.05066412 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,356.95 or 0.30034982 BTC.

UNIUM launched on October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,908,333 tokens. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for UNIUM is medium.com/@unium.nft. The official website for UNIUM is unium.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 37.214618 USD and is up 4.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $870.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unium.finance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNIUM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNIUM using one of the exchanges listed above.

