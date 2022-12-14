Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 703,200 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the November 15th total of 899,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet downgraded Universal Insurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Universal Insurance to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

UVE traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.60. 326,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Universal Insurance has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $19.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is -20.65%.

In related news, Director Jon Springer sold 16,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $191,203.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 523,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,440.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Francis Xavier Mccahill III purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $30,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,637.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon Springer sold 16,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $191,203.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 523,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,440.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVE. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 137.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 208.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

