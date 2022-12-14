Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 31.52%.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $6.01. The company had a trading volume of 321,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,536. Universal Technical Institute has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average of $7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Technical Institute

About Universal Technical Institute

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,038,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,086,000 after buying an additional 238,614 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 0.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,537,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,605,000 after acquiring an additional 10,993 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 19.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,411,000 after acquiring an additional 222,349 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 6.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 573,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 35,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 490,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 94,619 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.