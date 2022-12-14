Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 8.64%.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Up 1.9 %

Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. Universal Technical Institute has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $202.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.07.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Institutional Trading of Universal Technical Institute

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 462.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 40,706 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 25,977 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 507,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Universal Technical Institute

Several research firms recently commented on UTI. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

(Get Rating)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.