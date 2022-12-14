Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 8.64%.

Universal Technical Institute Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of UTI stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $6.01. The stock had a trading volume of 321,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,536. Universal Technical Institute has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The firm has a market cap of $202.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 462.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 40,706 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 25,977 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 507,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

