Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) Short Interest Update

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the November 15th total of 806,800 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 625,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Uranium Royalty Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:UROY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,065. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.23 million, a P/E ratio of -39.83 and a beta of 1.74. Uranium Royalty has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $5.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Uranium Royalty from $5.70 to $5.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.
Institutional Trading of Uranium Royalty
About Uranium Royalty
Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and Workman Creek projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Uranium Royalty (UROY)
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.