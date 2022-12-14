Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) Short Interest Update

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the November 15th total of 806,800 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 625,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:UROY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,065. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.23 million, a P/E ratio of -39.83 and a beta of 1.74. Uranium Royalty has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $5.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Uranium Royalty from $5.70 to $5.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Uranium Royalty by 56.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 65,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 23,859 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Royalty during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Royalty during the second quarter valued at $206,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Uranium Royalty by 74.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 71,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Uranium Royalty during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and Workman Creek projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

