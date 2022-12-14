Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) CFO Sells $1,784,217.72 in Stock

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 6,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $1,784,217.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,703,332.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE MTN traded down $4.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $262.12. 420,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,215. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.16. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.91 and a 52-week high of $335.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.91) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $267.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.49) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $1.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.57%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $286.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 188.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 19.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter worth $418,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 117,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,666,000 after buying an additional 11,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

