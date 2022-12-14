Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB) Shares Down 23.1%

Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc (CVE:VRB – Get Rating) shares dropped 23.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 118,525 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 232% from the average daily volume of 35,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Vanadiumcorp Resource Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83.

About Vanadiumcorp Resource

VanadiumCorp has developed a new technology to produce reusable vanadium electrolyte directly and sustainably from virtually any source for perpetual use in vanadium batteries. Jointly developed with Electrochem Technologies and Materials Inc “VEPT” eliminates the carbon footprint and high cost associated with global vanadium supply.

