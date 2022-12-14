Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Raised by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $230.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.34. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $325.91.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

