Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) is Horizons Wealth Management’s Largest Position

Horizons Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 9.2% of Horizons Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VV opened at $183.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.92. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $159.02 and a twelve month high of $222.59.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

