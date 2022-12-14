Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VOE traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,171. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.81 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.80.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

