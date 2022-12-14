Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 86.4% from the November 15th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ BNDW opened at $69.07 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $65.26 and a 1 year high of $80.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.02.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF
