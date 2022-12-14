Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Director Heath Lukatch Sells 335 Shares

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) Director Heath Lukatch sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $14,716.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,281.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Heath Lukatch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 10th, Heath Lukatch sold 4,335 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $199,973.55.

On Monday, October 24th, Heath Lukatch sold 3,015 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $105,856.65.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Heath Lukatch sold 4,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $153,000.00.

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

Vaxcyte stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.72. 838,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,787. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $47.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.13). Sell-side analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Vaxcyte to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaxcyte

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,513,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,253,000 after acquiring an additional 136,464 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,581,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,636,000 after acquiring an additional 340,739 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,452,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,851,000 after acquiring an additional 496,227 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,492,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,817,000 after acquiring an additional 220,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,776,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

See Also

