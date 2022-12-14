Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stake Boosted by Spence Asset Management

Spence Asset Management grew its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems comprises approximately 4.5% of Spence Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $12,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,481,000 after purchasing an additional 25,702 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $469,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $176.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.62 and a 200-day moving average of $187.57. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.02 and a 1-year high of $268.80. The stock has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.23, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.84.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.33.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $27,713.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,844.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $27,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,844.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 29,412 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.63, for a total value of $5,106,805.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 182,640 shares of company stock valued at $30,729,823. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

