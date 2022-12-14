Velas (VLX) Price Tops $0.0250 on Major Exchanges

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $59.71 million and $838,111.45 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Velas has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00077425 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00054751 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000351 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00009647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00023527 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004818 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,387,771,951 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

