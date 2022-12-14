Venus BUSD (vBUSD) Achieves Market Cap of $58.61 Million

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One Venus BUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Venus BUSD has traded down 0% against the dollar. Venus BUSD has a market capitalization of $58.61 million and $15.69 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Venus BUSD Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus BUSD’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Venus BUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02176112 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $38,369,819.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

