Venus USDC Price Reaches $0.0217 on Top Exchanges (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. In the last seven days, Venus USDC has traded up 0% against the dollar. Venus USDC has a total market cap of $103.77 million and approximately $24.44 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus USDC token can currently be bought for $0.0217 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.92 or 0.00513602 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $898.04 or 0.05018044 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,446.03 or 0.30431177 BTC.

About Venus USDC

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02175048 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $35,787,809.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus USDC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus USDC using one of the exchanges listed above.

