VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Short Interest Update

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the November 15th total of 860,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 832,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VEON
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEON. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in VEON in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VEON during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VEON during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of VEON by 85.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 31,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of VEON during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on VEON in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
VEON Stock Down 3.5 %
About VEON
VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VEON (VEON)
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.