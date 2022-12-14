VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Short Interest Update

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the November 15th total of 860,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 832,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEON. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in VEON in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VEON during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VEON during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of VEON by 85.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 31,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of VEON during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on VEON in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

VEON stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,214,974. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. VEON has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $1.78.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

